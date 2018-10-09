Jonathan Reiss

Jonathan Reiss has worked as a journalist for the last decade, contributing to outlets like Spin, Interview, and the New York Observer. He currently works as a contributing writer for Rolling Stone covering the opioid crisis. His debut novel, Getting Off, was published in 2018 to critical acclaim, with Fjords calling it “a heart-shattering literary high.” Prior to that, he spent two years writing almost exclusively about hip-hop for leading magazines like The Source and Complex. Reiss has carved out a niche writing redemption stories from some of the darkest corners of online culture focusing on the drug trade, true crime, and the intersection of technology and sex. His recent memoir story for Narratively saw viral success, becoming one of the most read stories in the site’s history. Reiss lives in Brooklyn, New York.