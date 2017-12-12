Jonathan Murray
David Murray is Managing Director, Wealth Management, for the Private Bank in Bloomfield Hills, Michigan. A graduate of Dickinson College, he has also attended the University of Lancaster, in England. He lives in Birmingham, Michigan with his wife and their three children.
Jonathan Murray is a senior vice president of investments for a New York Stock Exchange firm. A lecturer at Johns Hopkins University, the University of Maryland, and Loyola College, he graduated from Dickinson College, where he has served as a trustee and Chairman of the Finance Committee. Jonathan can be heard daily on WBAL radio in Baltimore, discussing what happened on Wall Street and what it means for investors. He lives in the Pinehurst community of Baltimore with his wife and their two sons.
Max Alexander, a former editor at Variety and People magazine, writes frequently on personal finance for Reader’s Digest and other publications. He lives in Maine with his family and writes a blog on food and simple living at his website, http://www.farawaymaine.com. He is the author of Man Bites Log: The Unlikely Adventures of a City Guy in the Woods.
