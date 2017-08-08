Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
Jonathan Merritt
Recently named one of 30 leaders reshaping Christian leadership by Outreach Magazine, Jonathan has become a popular speaker at conferences, colleges, and churches. As a respected Christian voice, he has been interviewed by ABC World News, Fox News, CNN, NPR, PBS, Politico, Slate, and The New York Times.
Jonathan sits on the national board of directors for Bethany Christian Services, America’s largest adoption and orphan care agency. He holds master’s degrees from Southeastern Baptist Theological Seminary and Emory University’s Candler School of Theology, and he resides outside of Atlanta.
Follow Jonathan on twitter: @jonathanmerritt
By the Author
Jesus Is Better than You Imagined
Is the God who created us better than the God we've created?After following Jesus for nearly two decades, Jonathan Merritt decides to confront the emptiness…
A Faith of Our Own
Every day, major headlines tell the story of how Christianity is attempting to influence American culture and politics. But statistics show that young Americans are…
Green Like God
In GREEN LIKE GOD, Jonathan Merritt gently and insightfully observes that the bible has a lot to say about environmental problems like unclean water, material…