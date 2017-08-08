Jonathan Merritt

Jonathan Merritt is a faith and culture writer who has published more than 500 articles in outlets such as The Atlantic, USA Today, National Journal, The Washington Post, and CNN.com. He is Senior Columnist for Religion News Service, America’s largest provider of news and commentary focused on religion and spirituality. His previous books include A Faith of Our Own: Following Jesus Beyond the Culture Wars and Green Like God, which Publisher’s Weekly called, “mandatory reading for churchgoers.”



Recently named one of 30 leaders reshaping Christian leadership by Outreach Magazine, Jonathan has become a popular speaker at conferences, colleges, and churches. As a respected Christian voice, he has been interviewed by ABC World News, Fox News, CNN, NPR, PBS, Politico, Slate, and The New York Times.



Jonathan sits on the national board of directors for Bethany Christian Services, America’s largest adoption and orphan care agency. He holds master’s degrees from Southeastern Baptist Theological Seminary and Emory University’s Candler School of Theology, and he resides outside of Atlanta.



Follow Jonathan on twitter: @jonathanmerritt