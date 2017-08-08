John Tennent

John Tennent is a charter accountant, is managing director of Corporate Edge, a consultancy and training company. He specializes in business modelling and imvestment appraisal, and is a consultant to a wide range of global companies. He is the author of The Economist Guide to Financial Management and co-author of The Economist Guide to Business Modelling.



Graham Friend is managing director of Coleago Consulting, a firm that provides business planning and modelling support to telecommunications, media and technology companies.