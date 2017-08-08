John Tennent
John Tennent is a charter accountant, is managing director of Corporate Edge, a consultancy and training company. He specializes in business modelling and imvestment appraisal, and is a consultant to a wide range of global companies. He is the author of The Economist Guide to Financial Management and co-author of The Economist Guide to Business Modelling.Read More
Graham Friend is managing director of Coleago Consulting, a firm that provides business planning and modelling support to telecommunications, media and technology companies.
By the Author
Guide to Financial Management
A practical and accessible overview of the fundamentals of business finance -- now in its third edition. Managers are constantly expected to make decisions that…
Guide to Business Modelling
Full of practical help on how to build the best, most flexible, and easy-to-use business models that can be used to analyze the upsides and…
Guide to Cash Management
The credit crunch highlighted to businesses the importance of cash management, as those firms which ran short of cash discovered when they found themselves in…