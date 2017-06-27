Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
John S. Lewis
John S. Lewis, author of Rain of Iron and Ice, is professor of planetary sciences and codirector of the Space Engineering Research Center at the University of Arizona-Tucson. He has chaired international conferences on space resources and is a globally recognized expert on the subject.
By clicking ‘Sign Up,’ I acknowledge that I have read and agree to Hachette Book Group’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use
By the Author
Mining the Sky
While we worry over the depletion of the earth's natural resources, the pollution of our planet, and the challenges presented by the earth's growing population,…
Rain Of Iron And Ice
Rain of Iron and Ice shows us the unmistakable evidence—from spaceprobe flybys of the planets to the scars on our own Earth—of cataclysmic comet and…