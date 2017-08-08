John Peet
John Peet is Europe editor and a former Brussels correspondent of The Economist. Anton La Guardia is Brussels correspondent of The Economist, for which he writes the Charlemagne column. He previously worked for two decades as a foreign correspondent in the Middle East and Africa, and is the author of War Without End: Israelis, Palestinians, and the Struggle for a Promised Land.
By the Author
Unhappy Union
The euro was supposed to create an unbreakable bond between the nations and people of Europe. But when the debt crisis struck, the flaws of…