John Maxtone-Graham
John Maxtone-Graham is a world-renowned maritime historian, author of more than a dozen books about passenger vessels. He is also a consummate shipboard lecturer and consultant to numerous cruise lines.Read More
Harvey Lloyd is a seasoned travel and adventure photographer and the foremost photographer of the cruise industry today. His most recent book is Voyages, The Romance of Cruising (Dorling Kindersley, 1999).
