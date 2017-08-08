John Maxtone-Graham

John Maxtone-Graham is a world-renowned maritime historian, author of more than a dozen books about passenger vessels. He is also a consummate shipboard lecturer and consultant to numerous cruise lines.



Harvey Lloyd is a seasoned travel and adventure photographer and the foremost photographer of the cruise industry today. His most recent book is Voyages, The Romance of Cruising (Dorling Kindersley, 1999).

