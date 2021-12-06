John Lingan
John Lingan writes for publications including The New York Times Magazine, The Washington Post, Paris Review, TIME, Deadspin and others. He is also the author of Homeplace: A Southern Town, a Country Legend, and the Last Days of a Mountaintop Honky-Tonk.Read More
By clicking ‘Sign Up,’ I acknowledge that I have read and agree to Hachette Book Group’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use
By the Author
A Song For Everyone
The definitive, narrative rock bio of Creedence Clearwater Revival, exploring the band's legendary rise to fame and how their music fit into the cultural landscape…