Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.

John L. Jackson

John L. Jackson, Jr. is the Richard Perry University Associate Professor of Communication and Anthropology in the Annenberg School for Communication and the Department of Anthropology at the University of Pennsylvania. He is the author of Harlemworld and Real Black. His writing has appeared in the New York Times, Washington Post, American Anthropologist, and more. He lives in Philadelphia.
Read More Arrow Icon