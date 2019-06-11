Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
Joe Scarborough
Joe Scarborough is the co-host of MSNBC’s “Morning Joe.” He has been named one of TIME’s 100 Most Influential People and Vanity Fair‘s list of top power players in the media. Scarborough is the New York Times-bestselling author of The Last Best Hope, Rome Wasn’t Burnt in a Day, and The Right Path. A graduate of the University of Alabama and the University of Florida School of Law, Scarborough served as a member of Congress from 1994-2001.Read More
By the Author
This Ends Badly
From "Morning Joe" host Joe Scarborough--a onetime friend of President Trump--an account of their tumultuous relationship, with revealing insights into Trump's mind and his hostile…