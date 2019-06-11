Joe Scarborough

Joe Scarborough is the co-host of MSNBC’s “Morning Joe.” He has been named one of TIME’s 100 Most Influential People and Vanity Fair‘s list of top power players in the media. Scarborough is the New York Times-bestselling author of The Last Best Hope, Rome Wasn’t Burnt in a Day, and The Right Path. A graduate of the University of Alabama and the University of Florida School of Law, Scarborough served as a member of Congress from 1994-2001.

