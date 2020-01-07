Joe Goodman

Joseph Goodman is the lead sports columnist of the Alabama Media Group, which publishes the three largest newspapers in Alabama (Birmingham News, Mobile Press-Register and Huntsville Times), in addition to AL.com, which is the state’s online news source for news and other curious Southern things, but most importantly for college football. Joe worked at the Miami Herald for 11 years before returning to his home state of Alabama to chronicle the greatest run in the history of college football. He’s from Irondale, Alabama, the fabled home of Fannie Flagg.