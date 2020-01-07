Joanne O’Sullivan

Joanne O’Sullivan lives in North Carolina with her husband and two children. Her debut novel, Between Two Skies (Candlewick, 2017) has been, among other accolades, a Southern Book Prize finalist, a Texas Lone Star pick, an ABA Best Book for Young Readers 2018, a NYPL recommended read, a Bank Street College of Education Best Children’s Book of the Year 2018, a JLG selection, and earned a triple crown of starred reviews from Booklist, Kirkus, and Shelf Awareness. She has experience as a nonfiction writer for the children’s market also, as she was previously writer-for-hire on a trio of books produced by Charlesbridge: 101 Places You Gotta See Before You’re 12, 101 Things You Gotta Do Before You’re 12 and 101 Ways You Can Help Save the Planet Before You’re 12. History is Joanne’s passion, and she was excited to bring a new way of looking at the great figures of the past to young readers today, particularly in terms of seeing a truly global past, with World history as opposed to Western history, and giving credit to the astonishing breadth of great (and terrible!) men and women from many cultures who’ve left their imprints on our world today.



