Jo Ann has written for numerous publications including Horticulture, Country Journal, Old House Journal, Garden Magazine, and Herb Quarterly. She is also a member of the Garden Writers Association. Jo Ann Gardner currently resides in the foothills of the Adirondacks in New York’s lush Champlain Valley where she and her husband, Jigs, are reestablishing a small farm and garden. They are involved in volunteer work for the local nursing home, where they are developing extensive gardens.