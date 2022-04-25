Jill Blakeway

Sami David, M.D., is a reproductive endocrinologist. He was the first doctor in New York state to perform a successful IVF, though he now focuses on more conservative approaches to infertility.

Jill Blakeway, L.Ac, is a Licensed Acupuncturist and Board Certified Herbalist, and founder and clinical director of The YinOva Center, an alternative health service for women in New York City.
