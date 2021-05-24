Jessica Oleson Moore
Andris Lagsdin is the inventor of the Baking Steel. He received his pizza education while working for Chef Todd English, but had given up the restaurant life to work in his family’s steel business until he discovered a way to combine the two. He lives with his family in Boston’s South Shore.
Jessie Oleson Moore is a cookbook author and the blogger behind CakeSpy.
Jessie Oleson Moore is a cookbook author and the blogger behind CakeSpy.
By clicking ‘Sign Up,’ I acknowledge that I have read and agree to Hachette Book Group’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use