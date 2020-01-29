Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
Jessica Jollie
Jessica Jollie is the daughter of two retired civil servants, an enrolled member of Comanche Nation, and a graduate of Yale College. After graduating with a degree in Art History, she has since devoted her time and talents to progressive, political campaigns. She has worked in organizing and operations for presidential candidates, state political parties, and environmental cause campaigns, calling many different cities and small towns around the US home.Read More
