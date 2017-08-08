Jerry Uelsmann

Jerry Uelsmann’s long and celebrated career has been closely intertwined with the history of photography in our time. Born in Detroit in 1934, he studied photography at the Rochester Institute of Technology and Indiana University. Uelsman began teaching at the University of Florida in 1960 and has been a graduate research professor there since 1974. He has recently retired from teaching and continues to photograph and lecture about his work. Past books include Jerry Uelsmann: Photo Synthesis and Uelsmann: Process and Perception. He lives with his wife, artist Maggie Taylor, in Gainesville, Florida.



Peter Bunnell is one of our foremost experts on photography. For thirty years he was McAlpin Professor of the History of Photography and Modern Art at Princeton University, where he also served as faculty curator of photography at the university’s art museum.

