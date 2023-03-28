Jennifer Taitz, PsyD, ABPP

Jennifer Taitz is a clinical psychologist and an assistant clinical professor in psychiatry at University of California, Los Angeles. Dr. Taitz completed her fellowship in psychology at Yale University School of Medicine and achieved board certifications in both cognitive behavioral therapy and dialectical behavior therapy. Passionate about spreading hope to a wider audience, she enjoys writing for publications such as the New York Times and the Wall Street Journal and sharing her work on leading podcasts ranging from NPR’s Life Kit to Spotify’s Call Her Daddy.In addition to treating clients in her private therapy practice, LA CBT DBT, she is also the author of How to be Single and Happy: Science-based Strategies for Keeping Your Sanity While Looking for a Soul Mate and End Emotional Eating: Using Dialectical Behavior Therapy Skills to Cope with Difficult Emotions and Develop a Healthy Relationship to Food. Both books earned the Association of Behavioral and Cognitive Therapy Self-Help Book Seal of Merit for allegiance to research and readability.