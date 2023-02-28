Check out our Store + free shipping over $35 SHOP NOW>>
Jennifer Taitz, Psy.D., ABPP
Jennifer Taitz is a clinical psychologist and an assistant clinical professor in psychiatry at University of California, Los Angeles. Dr. Taitz completed fellowships at Yale University School of Medicine and at the American Institute for Cognitive Therapy and achieved board certification in cognitive behavioral therapy and Dialectical Behavior Therapy. Passionate about spreading hope to a wider audience, she is the author of How to be Single and Happy: Science-based Strategies for Keeping Your Sanity While Looking for a Soul Mate and End Emotional Eating: Using Dialectical Behavior Therapy Skills to Cope with Difficult Emotions and Develop a Healthy Relationship to Food. In addition to working with clients in her practice, LA CBT DBT, she writes for the New York Times and Wall Street Journal.Read More
By the Author
Stress Resets
The book we all need for our mental health right now, Stress Resets is a self-help tool to strengthen mental health and resilience with approximately 75 practical,…