Jennifer Taitz, Psy.D., ABPP

Jennifer Taitz is a clinical psychologist and an assistant clinical professor in psychiatry at University of California, Los Angeles. Dr. Taitz completed fellowships at Yale University School of Medicine and at the American Institute for Cognitive Therapy and achieved board certification in cognitive behavioral therapy and Dialectical Behavior Therapy. Passionate about spreading hope to a wider audience, she is the author of How to be Single and Happy: Science-based Strategies for Keeping Your Sanity While Looking for a Soul Mate and End Emotional Eating: Using Dialectical Behavior Therapy Skills to Cope with Difficult Emotions and Develop a Healthy Relationship to Food. In addition to working with clients in her practice, LA CBT DBT, she writes for the New York Times and Wall Street Journal.