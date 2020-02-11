Jenn Harney has illustrated the Wanda Seasongood chapter book series by Susan Lurie, as well as the picture books How to Become a Knight (in Ten Easy Lessons) by Todd Tarpley and Never Trumpet with a Crumpet by Amy Gibson. Underwear! was her debut as an author-illustrator, and she followed it up with another adorable read-aloud, Swim Swim Sink. Jenn lives in Cleveland, Ohio, with her husband, her daughter, and a corgi named Steve. Most important, she always wears clean underwear. Follow her on Twitter @jennharknee.