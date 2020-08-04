Jay Elliot

Jay Elliot has more than thirty years of operations experience with corporate giants like IBM, Intel, and Apple. He served as the VP of Apple, reporting directly to Steve Jobs. While at Macintosh, he helped Steve develop the Macintosh computer. During his tenure at Apple he created Apple TV and internal employee TV communication system, overseeing growth in sales from $150 million to more than $3 billion. He lives in California.



William L. Simon is the author of numerous New York Times bestsellers, including iCon. He is also the author, along with the “world’s most infamous hacker” Kevin Mitnick, of the bestsellers The Art of Deception and The Art of Intrusion. He lives in Los Angeles, California.