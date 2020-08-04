Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
Jay Elliot
Jay Elliot has more than thirty years of operations experience with corporate giants like IBM, Intel, and Apple. He served as the VP of Apple, reporting directly to Steve Jobs. While at Macintosh, he helped Steve develop the Macintosh computer. During his tenure at Apple he created Apple TV and internal employee TV communication system, overseeing growth in sales from $150 million to more than $3 billion. He lives in California.Read More
William L. Simon is the author of numerous New York Times bestsellers, including iCon. He is also the author, along with the “world’s most infamous hacker” Kevin Mitnick, of the bestsellers The Art of Deception and The Art of Intrusion. He lives in Los Angeles, California.
William L. Simon is the author of numerous New York Times bestsellers, including iCon. He is also the author, along with the “world’s most infamous hacker” Kevin Mitnick, of the bestsellers The Art of Deception and The Art of Intrusion. He lives in Los Angeles, California.
By clicking ‘Sign Up,’ I acknowledge that I have read and agree to Hachette Book Group’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use