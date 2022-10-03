Use BOOKISH22 for 10% off at checkout! Free shipping on $45+
Jason A Miller
Jason Adam Miller is the founder and lead pastor of South Bend City Church, an eclectic Christian community known for its thoughtful teaching, inclusive vision, and commitment to its city context. An advocate for artists and peacemakers, his work beyond South Bend focuses on cultural headwaters and conflict zones, where he serves an international constituency of leaders. He holds a master’s degree in theology from the University of Notre Dame.Read More
By the Author
When the World Breaks
What happens when the fundamental picture of reality we’ve relied on falls apart? If the past few years have taught us anything, it’s that the…