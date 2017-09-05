Jared Brock

Jared A. Brock is the co-founder of Hope for the Sold, a non-profit organization dedicated to combating human trafficking and exploitation. He is also the founder of the Josiah Henson Foundation, whose mission is to spread Josiah’s legacy around the world. Jared is the author of A Year of Living Prayerfully and Bearded Gospel Men, and his writing has appeared in Esquire, Huffington Post, Elite Daily, TODAY.com, and Writer’s Digest. Brock co-leads Boom Documentaries, and is the director of Red Light Green Light, Over 18, and Josiah.