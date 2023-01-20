Janis Ruksans has been growing bulbs since age twelve and since 1991 has operated his own bulb nursery in his native Latvia, specializing in rare and unusual bulbs. He has taken part in several expeditions searching for new bulbs throughout Europe and Central Asia. He worked at the Latvian National Botanical Garden and was the editor-in-chief of a horticultural magazine for nearly twenty years. He is the author of five books about growing bulbs. Janis Ruksans lives in Latvia.