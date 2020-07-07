Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
James P. Duffy
James P. Duffy is the author of over a dozen previous books, most on military history. His World War II titles include The Sinking of the Laconia and the U-Boat War, Target America, Hitler’s Secret Pirate Fleet, and War at the End of the World. He has also written on the American Civil War and the rulers of Imperial Russia. He resides with his family in New Jersey.Read More
By clicking ‘Sign Up,’ I acknowledge that I have read and agree to Hachette Book Group’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use
By the Author
Return to Victory
The dramatic story of General Douglas MacArthur's return to the Philippines and the nearly year-long bloody campaign to defeat over a quarter-million die-hard Japanese defenders…