James H. Locklear is the director of conservation at Lauritzen Gardens in Omaha, Nebraska. He has worked in the field of public horticulture for 30 years, previously at the Dyck Arboretum of the Plains in Kansas, the Nebraska Statewide Arboretum, and the Morton Arboretum in Illinois. Locklear received the Edgar T. Wherry Award from the North American Rock Garden Society.