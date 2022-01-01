James C. Jackson

Dr. James “Jim” Jackson is an internationally renowned expert on the effects of illness— including Long Covid—on cognitive and mental health functioning. A licensed psychologist specializing in neuropsychology and rehabilitation, he completed a psychology residency at the Veteran’s Affairs/Vanderbilt University School of Medicine Consortium while also receiving post‑doctoral training in the treatment of brain injuries at the Oliver Zangwill Center in Ely, England. A pioneer in the investigation and treatment of Post Intensive Care Syndrome (PICS), he is a Research Professor of Medicine and Psychiatry at Vanderbilt, where he is also the Co‑Founder and Director of Behavioral Health at the ICU Recovery Center. Additionally, he serves as the Director of Long‑Term Outcomes at the Critical Illness, Brain Dysfunction, and Survivorship (CIBS) Center. Dr. Jackson has been featured in Daily Beast, Med Page Today, CNN, NBC News, Science, Stat News, Teen Vogue, Today, Very Well Health, Web MD, and many others.