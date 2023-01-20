James B. Phipps holds a post-retirement appointment in the biology department at the University of Western Ontario, where for many years he was also director of the Sherwood Fox Arboretum and maintained a research collection of about 300 hawthorns. He has conducted research on hawthorns for over 25 years, and has published extensively during that time. Phipps is also an editorial committee member for the Flora of North America. Dr. Phipps has long had a particular interest in hawthorns and is currently working on a monographic treatment of Crataegus and Mespilus. He is a native of Birmingham, England.