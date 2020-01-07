Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
James A. Morone
James A. Morone is the John Hazen White professor of political science and public policy at Brown University. He is author of two New York Timesnotable books and the award-winning Hellfire Nation: The Politics of Sin in American History. He lives in Cambridge, Massachusetts.Read More
By the Author
Republic of Wrath
A prize-winning political scientist untangles the deep roots of tribalism in AmericaAmerican politics seems to be in an unprecedented uproar. But in this revelatory work…