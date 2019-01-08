Jackie Cushman

Jackie Gingrich Cushman is a syndicated columnist for Creators Syndicate. She is the author of two books, 5 Principles for a Successful Life: From Our Family to Yours, and The Essential American: 25 Documents and Speeches Every American Should Own. For over 16 years, she has served on the board of directors, volunteered and assisted Our House, a homeless shelter for newborns and their families. She also serves on the board of the Trust for Public Land and GEEARS (Georgia Early Education Alliance for Ready Students).

Jackie served as a senior advisor and national media surrogate for Newt Gingrich in the Republican Presidential primary for the 2012 election. She holds the CFA designation and the National Association of Corporate Directors Board Leadership Fellow designation. She lives in Georgia.