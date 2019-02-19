Isabel Wilner, the daughter of missionaries, lived her early years in China and the Phillipines. She spent her career as a librarian, and it was her work with children that brought her to write B Is for Bethlehem. She died in 2012.



Elisa Kleven has been creating with her hands since she was a young child. She has illustrated more than 30 children’s books, and enjoys the opportunity to bring imaginary worlds to life.