Irving Penn
Irving Penn was born in 1917. He studied design with Alexey Brodovitch at the Philadelphia Museum School of Art and, in 1943, produced his first color photograph, a still life for the cover of Vogue. In a career of more than sixty years, he has made an extensive and influential body of work in portraiture, fashion, and still life. Mr. Penn is the author of several books, including Moments Preserved (1960), Worlds in a Small Room (1974), Flowers (1980), Passage (1991), Still Life (2000), and Earthly Bodies (2002).
By the Author
Still Life
Irving Penn is one of the leading photographers of the 20th century. His elegant and innovative photographs are the subject of this volume. It includes…