Hugh Fordin

Hugh Fordin has been a producer in both theater and film. As head of casting for David Merrick, he was involved in the making of M*A*S*H, Hello Dolly!, and Play It Again, Sam. The author of The Movies’ Greatest Musicals: The Freed Unit at MGM, he lives in New York City, where he is the president of DRG Records.
