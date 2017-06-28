Hugh Fordin
Hugh Fordin has been a producer in both theater and film. As head of casting for David Merrick, he was involved in the making of M*A*S*H, Hello Dolly!, and Play It Again, Sam. The author of The Movies’ Greatest Musicals: The Freed Unit at MGM, he lives in New York City, where he is the president of DRG Records.
By the Author
M-G-M's Greatest Musicals
M-G-M's Greatest Musicals (originally published as The World of Entertainment! Hollywood's Greatest Musicals) is not a biography of Arthur Freed (1894–1973), producer of the most…
Getting To Know Him
Oscar Hammerstein II (1895-1960) forged a remarkable, multifaceted career as a librettist, lyricist, playwright, director, and producer. He wrote Carmen Jones, Carousel, Show Boat, and,…