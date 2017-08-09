Howard Buffett

Howard G. Buffett is the chairman and CEO of the Howard G. Buffett Foundation. A farmer, businessman, elected official, photographer, and philanthropist, he has dedicated his life to finding solutions for some of the world’s most serious and intractable problems, including hunger, conflict, wildlife trafficking, border security and public safety challenges. He has served as a United Nations Goodwill Ambassador Against Hunger, and on the corporate boards of Archer Daniels Midland, Con Agra Foods and Coca-Cola Company. He currently serves on the corporate board of Berkshire Hathaway. He is a sworn volunteer auxiliary deputy for the Macon County Sheriff’s Office in Illinois, and he is a Cochise County Sheriff’s Office Volunteer Deputy Commander in Arizona.