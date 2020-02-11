Her Majesty Queen Rania of Jordan Al Abdullah
Her Majesty Queen Rania Al Abdullah (www.queenrania.jo) of Jordan is dedicated to defending the welfare of children around the world: she is UNICEF’s Eminent Advocate for Children. Known also as a champion of cross-cultural tolerance and a campaigner for global education, Her Majesty collaborates with international organizations and grassroots projects in these areas.Read More
Kelly DiPucchio (www.kellydipucchio.com) has written several children’s picture books, including the New York Times best-seller Grace for President, Bed Hogs, and Mrs. McBloom, Clean Up Your Classroom! Kelly lives in Macomb Township, Michigan.
Tricia Tusa has more than forty children’s books to her name, including In a Blue Room by Jim Averbeck, which garnered a Charlotte Zolotow Honor from the Cooperative Children’s Book Center at the University of Wisconsin, and Fred Stays with Me by Nancy Coffelt, which received a Boston Globe?HornBook Honor. Tricia lives in Galisteo, New Mexico.
Kelly DiPucchio (www.kellydipucchio.com) has written several children’s picture books, including the New York Times best-seller Grace for President, Bed Hogs, and Mrs. McBloom, Clean Up Your Classroom! Kelly lives in Macomb Township, Michigan.
Tricia Tusa has more than forty children’s books to her name, including In a Blue Room by Jim Averbeck, which garnered a Charlotte Zolotow Honor from the Cooperative Children’s Book Center at the University of Wisconsin, and Fred Stays with Me by Nancy Coffelt, which received a Boston Globe?HornBook Honor. Tricia lives in Galisteo, New Mexico.
By clicking ‘Sign Up,’ I acknowledge that I have read and agree to Hachette Book Group’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use