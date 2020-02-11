Her Majesty Queen Rania of Jordan Al Abdullah

Her Majesty Queen Rania Al Abdullah (www.queenrania.jo) of Jordan is dedicated to defending the welfare of children around the world: she is UNICEF’s Eminent Advocate for Children. Known also as a champion of cross-cultural tolerance and a campaigner for global education, Her Majesty collaborates with international organizations and grassroots projects in these areas.Kelly DiPucchio (www.kellydipucchio.com) has written several children’s picture books, including thebest-sellert,s, andKelly lives in Macomb Township, Michigan.Tricia Tusa has more than forty children’s books to her name, includingby Jim Averbeck, which garnered a Charlotte Zolotow Honor from the Cooperative Children’s Book Center at the University of Wisconsin, andby Nancy Coffelt, which received aHonor. Tricia lives in Galisteo, New Mexico.