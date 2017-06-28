Harry Shapiro
Harry Shapiro is the author of a number of critically acclaimed works including Waiting For the Man: The Story of Drugs and Popular Music, Jimi Hendrix: Electric Gypsy and Graham Bond: The Mighty Shadow. Shapiro works in the drug abuse field and has been writing about music for over ten years. He lives with his partner and two children in Harrow, England.
By clicking ‘Sign Up,’ I acknowledge that I have read and agree to Hachette Book Group’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use
By the Author
Eric Clapton
Eric Clapton's position as the world's greatest rock guitarist is unlikely to change in our lifetime. His career over the past four decades has been…