Hansa Bergwall
Hansa Bergwall is one of the founders of WeCroak, the app that has been downloaded by more than 70,000 people as part of their mindfulness practice. He’s also launched the brand extension with the WeCroak podcast, where he interviews bestselling authors on the topic of impermanence and living well.
In addition to expanding We Croak, he owns a boutique Public Relations agency (MIRA PR) and is a certified Kundalini Yoga and Meditation teacher. He lives in Brooklyn with his husband, Scott.
By the Author
We Croak
The founder of the popular app We Croak wittily reflects on how "death contemplation" is the next step in practicing mindfulness, and how it can…