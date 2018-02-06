Halli Jastaran Faulkner

When she was 17, Halli Jastaran Faulkner traveled alone from upstate New York to work in a rural school in Ghana. Officially bitten by the travel bug, she has spent the ensuing years plotting and planning her next adventure. Her favorite travelling moments include searching for a hookah bar in Tel Aviv, riding a Ferris wheel in Madrid, and dancing barefoot in Negril.



After receiving her law degree from The George Washington University in 2011, Halli headed to California where she discovered the majestic Pacific; she hasn’t looked back since. In Los Angeles, Halli has found a home as an attorney, a writer, and a yoga teacher.



On any given day, you can find Halli hanging out with her beautiful wife Rachel, or headstanding on Santa Monica sands. She loves a lot of things about L.A., including its art, tacos, and casual-cool aesthetic, but the beach remains her favorite thing of all, especially during sunset.

