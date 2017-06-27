H. B. Mcclellan
Major Henry Brainerd McClellan (1840-1904) was adjutant general to Major General J. E. B. Stuart, who wrote of “the signal gallantry displayed by him in the field and his efficiency and zealous devotion to duty as a staff officer.”
By the Author
I Rode With Jeb Stuart
"This book, which is both biography and memoir, is the richest source on the Civil War career of the plumed knight of the Army of…