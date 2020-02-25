Greg Funaro

Gregory Funaro grew up in Cranston, Rhode Island, and wrote his first story, “The Ghost in the Window,”in the fourth grade. He considers this to be his finest work, but unfortunately it has been lost to time. Following high school, Greg majored in theatre at the University of New Hampshire and, after various acting gigs, received his AM in theatre arts from Brown University and an MFA in acting from the FSU/Asolo Conservatory. Greg teaches drama at East Carolina University and is busy working on the next book in the Odditorium series.