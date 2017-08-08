Graham Rust is internationally renowned for his murals and ceiling paintings, which can be found in houses in Britain, Europe, and America.



His drawings and paintings have been widely exhibited and special collections have been used as book illustrations, notably for editions of The Secret Garden, A Little Princess, and Little Lord Fauntleroy, all by Frances Hodgson Burnett. Examples of his painting also appear in Some Flowers by Vita Sackville-West, The Fine Art of Dining (Bulfinch, 1995), and Decorative Designs (Bulfinch, 1996).

