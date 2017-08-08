Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
Gracie Malone
GRACIE MALONE, born and bred in Texas, attended ETSU in Commerce (now Texas A&M) where she excelled in English, Journalism, and Business Writing before she found her place writing in the spiritual realm, authoring and coauthoring six non-fiction books. She specializes in discipleship and the establishment of small group ministries. Gracie and her husband Joe have three adult sons and live in Grapevine, Texas.Read More
Learn more: GracieMalone.com
By the Author
Unafraid
A 365-day devotional that will encourage and help readers overcome the fear that consumes, disturbs, and paralyzes them.To live without fear is one of the…