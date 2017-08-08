Learn more: GracieMalone.com

GRACIE MALONE, born and bred in Texas, attended ETSU in Commerce (now Texas A&M) where she excelled in English, Journalism, and Business Writing before she found her place writing in the spiritual realm, authoring and coauthoring six non-fiction books. She specializes in discipleship and the establishment of small group ministries. Gracie and her husband Joe have three adult sons and live in Grapevine, Texas.