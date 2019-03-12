Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
Glenn Jacobs
GLENN JACOBS is an American semi-retired professional wrestler, businessman, actor, and politician. A libertarian, he is the Mayor of Knox County, Tennessee. In professional wrestling, Jacobs is signed to WWE on the SmackDown brand, where he is known by his ring name Kane. Jacobs is a three-time WWE world champion and a 12-time world tag team champion. He is also a two-time Intercontinental Champion and a Money in the Bank winner as well as the third man to complete WWE’s Grand Slam. Jacobs has made numerous guest appearances in film and on television, including the lead role in the 2006 WWE Studios production See No Evil and its 2014 sequel. Jacobs is also a longtime supporter of libertarian political causes.
By clicking ‘Sign Up,’ I acknowledge that I have read and agree to Hachette Book Group’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use
By the Author
Mayor Kane
In an era where political outsiders are successfully challenging the establishment, WWE superstar Glenn "Kane" Jacobs won the election to become mayor of Knox County,…