GLENN JACOBS is an American semi-retired professional wrestler, businessman, actor, and politician. A libertarian, he is the Mayor of Knox County, Tennessee. In professional wrestling, Jacobs is signed to WWE on the SmackDown brand, where he is known by his ring name Kane. Jacobs is a three-time WWE world champion and a 12-time world tag team champion. He is also a two-time Intercontinental Champion and a Money in the Bank winner as well as the third man to complete WWE’s Grand Slam. Jacobs has made numerous guest appearances in film and on television, including the lead role in the 2006 WWE Studios production See No Evil and its 2014 sequel. Jacobs is also a longtime supporter of libertarian political causes.