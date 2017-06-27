Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
George Poinar
George and Roberta Poinar founded the Amber Institute in Oregon, where they both continue their amber research. George is also in the Department of Entomology at Oregon State University.
By clicking ‘Sign Up,’ I acknowledge that I have read and agree to Hachette Book Group’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use
By the Author
The Quest For Life In Amber
George Poinar began collecting amber specimins over thirty years ago, but it was only recently that he, Roberta Poinar, and the rest of his research…