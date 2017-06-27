George L. Morrisey has headed the Morrisey Group, a management consulting firm, since 1972. Author of nineteen books on planning and management, he has received the National Speakers Association's highest honor for excellence.



Thomas L. Sechrest has twenty years of experience in organizational development as a video producer and trainer. He now consults with high-tech firms while completing his doctorate at the University of Texas.



Wendy B. Warman is president of SmarTalkers, a Florida training and consulting firm. A certified speech pathologist, she leads seminars for such clients as Honeywell, Salomon Brothers, and Cargill, Inc.