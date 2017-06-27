How do you want your next presentation to come across? as a bland outline that glosses over your topic? as a ”data dump,” confusing or boring your audience? as nerve-wracking torture for everyone involved? The key to effective presentations is preparation, so Loud and Clear shows you six steps for planning any technical or business presentation. It discusses the best use of audiovisual aids and explains the basics of set-up and delivery. Loud and Clear's practical, step-by-step advice has helped more than 300,000 technical experts become expert presenters as well. Whether you present proposals to new clients or a weekly status report, Loud and Clear will help you deliver your message clearly and confidently.