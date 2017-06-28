General Jacob D. Cox
General Jacob D. Cox (1828-1900) was a statesman, lawyer, Union Army general during the American Civil War, Republican politician from Ohio, Liberal Republican Party founder, author, and recognized microbiologist. He served as the 28th Governor of Ohio and as United States Secretary of the Interior.
By the Author
Sherman's March To The Sea
"Among the most gifted and fair-minded participants who wrote about the Civil War, Jacob Cox provides modern readers with an excellent account of the final…
Sherman's Battle For Atlanta
"After more than a century, Jacob Cox's Atlanta remains an essential book on one of the pivotal campaigns of the Civil War."--Gary W. GallagherIn 1864…