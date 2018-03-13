Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
General Cavalié Mercer
Captain Cavalie Mercer (1783-1868) was commander of G Troop of the Royal Horse Artillery in Wellington’s army.Read More
Journal Of The Waterloo Campaign
"An outstanding picture of the haste, confusion, and uncertainty of both the campaign and the battle, written by a man who definitely was there!"--Col. John…