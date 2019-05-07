Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
Gene Wojciechowski
Bob Stoops was the head football coach at the University of Oklahoma from 1999 until he announced his retirement in 2017. During the 2000 season, Stoops led the Sooners to an Orange Bowl victory and a national championship. Prior to coaching at Oklahoma, Stoops held various coordinator and position-coach positions at Iowa, Kansas State and Florida. Stoops was awarded the 2000 Paul “Bear” Bryant Award and the 2000 and 2003 Walter Camp Coach of the Year and has been nicknamed “Big Game Bob” by both supporters and detractors. He’s also coached three Heisman trophy winners, including Jason White, Sam Bradford, and Baker Mayfield.Read More
Gene Wojciechowski is a reporter for ESPN. He has authored or co-authored multiple best-sellers, including The Last Great Game: Duke vs. Kentucky, as well as autobiographies with Jerome Bettis and Paul Finebaum. He lives in Wheaton, Il.
By clicking ‘Sign Up,’ I acknowledge that I have read and agree to Hachette Book Group’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use
By the Author
No Excuses
From the legendary Oklahoma coach, a candid and inspiring memoir.When Bob Stoops took over as football coach in 1999, the Oklahoma Sooners were in disarray…