Gene Wojciechowski is a reporter for ESPN. He has authored or co-authored multiple best-sellers, including The Last Great Game: Duke vs. Kentucky, as well as autobiographies with Jerome Bettis and Paul Finebaum. He lives in Wheaton, Il.





was the head football coach at the University of Oklahoma from 1999 until he announced his retirement in 2017. During the 2000 season, Stoops led the Sooners to an Orange Bowl victory and a national championship. Prior to coaching at Oklahoma, Stoops held various coordinator and position-coach positions at Iowa, Kansas State and Florida. Stoops was awarded the 2000 Paul “Bear” Bryant Award and the 2000 and 2003 Walter Camp Coach of the Year and has been nicknamed “Big Game Bob” by both supporters and detractors. He’s also coached three Heisman trophy winners, including Jason White, Sam Bradford, and Baker Mayfield.