From the Editors of Goop

Launched in the fall of 2008 out of Gwyneth Paltrow’s kitchen, GOOP has grown from a weekly email newsletter into a modern lifestyle brand and an indispensable resource for the very best, unbiased experiences, recipes, products, and advice. Led by Paltrow, GOOP includes a collective of editors who collaborate with a varied group of experts to curate an open-minded, curious approach to health-centric living.